Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 10/27/21

With Astra, Spooner and a now-human Gideon trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state. Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon’s mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon’s memories. Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it’s too late. Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe.

100 episodes. What a journey for the red-headed step child of the Arrowverse. Who would have thought we’d have gotten here. Who’d have thought they deserved to get here. Through the highs and the lows, this show has largely delivered an entertaining hour for much of its run. Praise be to Beebo

An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada.

