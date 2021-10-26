The Great Frinkiac Challenge Gets The Obvious Joke Out of the Way

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Frinkiac Challenge! This used to be a regular feature that I post way less often now because I’m directionless garbage, but it’s pretty simple to explain. Just use frinkiac.com, morbotron.com, masterofallscience.com, funcooker.fun, penskefile.com, or any similar site you might happen to be familiar with, to juxtapose screencaps from some of the Avocado’s favorite shows with quotes from our dedicated theme of the week.

This time, in honor of my beloved Lovely Bones having just wrapped up showing it in Hyperbeam to me and many of our friends, the theme is HBO’s classic western-drama series, Deadwood! Give us your best shot, but in the interest of forcing y’all to be creative…

There, now come up with something funnier.

