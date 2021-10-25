Weekly Games Thread Has an Ultimate Showdown

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

Over the last week a rumor of a Warner Bros IP crossover platform fighter has broken out with a corroborating source. (Corroborating that it’s in development, anyway.) Yeah my question is Smash related again, sorry. Anyway. In this apparent new era of new Smash clones reemerging on the strength of Smash Ultimate’s cultural presence, what’s your pet notion/theme/pitch/etc. of a crossover platform fighter? Classic anime? Homestar Runner? Go wild, friends.

Game News Roundup October will be out next Monday. Thank you for your support. Have a good day!

