Smash Tournament: Melee Semifinals

Time for the Smash Melee semifinals.
- The character with the most votes was Zelda.
- The character with the least votes to still advance was Ganondorf.
- The character with the least votes was Bowser and I’m still not over him taking out Marth in the first round.
- The character with the most votes to not advance was Peach.
- The stage with the most votes was dark horse Brinstar Depths.
- The stage with the least votes to still advance was Pokemon Stadium, edging out a narrow win over Temple.
- Temple was the stage with the most votes to not advance. I really expected this popular stage to make it to the end.
- Flat Zone was the stage with the least votes.