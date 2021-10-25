Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 16 of 16)

Part 15 Results

Spoiler Kid Icarus: Uprising Dark Pit [Motoi Sakuraba] 3 7 Fate/Extra Fourth Chimeric Lunar Sea – 2nd Floor Bravely Default World of Scattering Flowers 4 6 Legasista bgm_12 The 3rd Birthday Blue of the End [Yoko Shimomura] 8 4 Scribblenauts Unlimited Syntax Station [Version 1] Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Robot Battle 6 4 Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming The Legend of Hero [Motoi Sakuraba] Ciel Nosurge Code Ethes Wei (Class::ETHES_WEI=> extends.COMMUNI_SAT/.) 7 3 Lucidity A Drama In The Air Brandish: The Dark Revenant Ninja-Master 7 4 Bastion Spike in a Rail Persona 4 Arena Seeker of Truth 5 7 Steins;Gate Believe Me Journey Final Confluence 6 6* Final Fantasy XIV In the Shadow of the Colossus NieR Gods Bound by Rules 9 5 Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Dearly Beloved Star Ocean: The Last Hope Night of the Chase 8 4 Fez Compass Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Kokoro no Kakera 8 2 The Last Remnant Clash of Opposites Pid The Prince 5 7 L.A. Noire [I Always Kill] The Things I Love [The Real Tuesday Weld] Plants vs. Zombies There’s a Zombie on Your Lawn 3 8 World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Song of Liu Lang (Orchestral) Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 9 Night 5 6 Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Toy Robot The Munchables Greenish Illusion 7 5 Street Fighter IV Theme of Rufus Mass Effect 2 Samara 7 6 Rayman Origins Chasing a Dream [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...