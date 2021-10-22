Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 22: Best Remake

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about the realm remakes and reboots in the Hollywood system. These have been going on for some time, especially with some franchises getting long in the tooth and looking for IP relevancy, and it’s been a mixed bag. What’s worked, what hasn’t, what still needs to be tried?

Bonus Prompt: What has been the most interesting adaptation of something non-US into the Hollywood system?

