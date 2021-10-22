Friday New Music 10/22

Hi! It’s Friday! We’ve got a bunch of stuff from bands out today that will probably be worth checking out! I know the big one for this group is the Circuit des Yeux and Parquet Courts who I am not super familiar with at all.
New Deerhoof album is always good news, a new Hand Habits should sound good, new Lana Del Rey which I haven’t heard anything from or about but I’ll check out. There’s also a new Angel Du$t who I don’t know at all but am seeing soon so I should get familiar.
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from consequence of sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, any anything else new music. Enjoy!:
— Abbreviations – ABBV
— Abby Huston – AH HA
— Adeline Hotel – The Cherries Are Speaking
— Agnes – Magic Still Exists
— Amaunet – While I’m Living
— Amon Sethis – Part 0: The Queen With Golden Hair
— Angel Du$t – YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs
— Apparition – Feel
— AVDAGATA – Damnatio Cursus
— aya – im hole
— Belaver – Lain Prone
— Between Oceans – Renaissance
— Biffy Clyro – The Myth of the Happily Ever After
— Big D and the Kids Table – Do Your Art
— Black Marble – Fast Idol
— Blackwater Holylight – Silence/Motion
— Braison Cyrus – Javelina
— The Brazen Youth – Changing EP
— Brett Young – Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics
— Bullet For My Valentine – Bullet For My Valentine
— Burning Point – Arsonist Of The Soul
— Bktherula – Love Black EP
— Call Super – Cherry Drops Pt 2 EP
— The Canines – Guapo EP
— Can’t Swim – Change of Plans
— Carole King and James Taylor – Live at the Troubadour (Vinyl Reissue)
— Circa Survive – A Dream About Love EP
— Circuit des Yeux – -io
— The CityIsOurs – COMA
— Civic TV – Black Moon
— Claudia Combs Carty – Phases
— Clockwise On Fire – Clockwise On Fire
— Clinic – Fantasy Island
— The Convenience – Accelerator
— The Copyrights – Alone in a Dome
— Cradle Of Filth – Existence Is Futile
— Creed Fisher – Whiskey and the Dog
— cumgirl8 – RIPcumgirl8 EP
— Cuffed Up – Asymmetry EP
— Danielle Eva Schwob – Out of the Tunnel (Deluxe Edition)
— Dave Hause – Blood Harmony
— DECOUPLR – RECOUPLR: DIGITAL BONFIRE REMIXED
— Deerhoof – Actually, You Can
— Demarco – Meoldy
— Dillon Carmichael – Son of A
— DINNER – Dream Work
— Don Lifted – 325i
— Don’t Grow Old // Burr – Don’t Grow Old // Burr EP
— Dream Theater – A View From The Top Of The World
— Dummy – Mandatory Enjoyment
— Duran Duran – Future Past
— Dwight + Nicole – Further EP
— East Forest – IN: A Soundtrack For The Psychedelic Practitioner, Vol. II
— Echo & The Bunnymen – Crocodiles (Vinyl Reissue)
— Echo & The Bunnymen – Heaven Up Here (Vinyl Reissue)
— Echo & The Bunnymen – Ocean Rain (Vinyl Reissue)
— Echo & The Bunnymen – Porcupine (Vinyl Reissue)
— Elena Setién – Unfamiliar Minds
— Elton John – The Lockdown Sessions
— ELWD – THIS PLACE
— Ember Sun – On Earth and Heaven
— Empty – Made of Fire
— Every Time I Die – Radical
— Evil Spell – Padre Vostro
— Eyelids – Eyelids Dubble Live
— The F16s – Is It Time To Eat The Rich Yet? EP
— Fathom Farewell – Kraken EP
— Flora Cash – our generation
— Foreignwolf – Your Weapons, Your Words EP
— Foyer Red – Zigzag Robot EP
— The Fretless – Open House
— Furze – Black Psych Tormentor
— GHOUL – Live in the Flesh
— Good Posture – Changin’ EP
— Green Lung – Black Harvest
— Guided By Voices – IT’S NOT THEM. IT COULDN’T BE THEM. IT IS THEM!
— Hand Habits – Fun House
— Hand Of Kalliach – Samhainn
— Hawthonn – Earth Mirror
— Helado Negro – Far In
— Helgrind – Insurrection
— Herbert (Matthew Herbert) – Musca
— Hex A.D. – Funeral Tango for Gods & Men
— Hexenbrett – Intermezzo dei quattro coltelli nudi EP
— Hiss Golden Messenger – O Come All Ye Faithful
— The Home Team – Slow Boom
— HONNE – Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?
— IAMEVE – Archetype EP
— Ian Jones – Evergreens EP
— Ian Lockwood – Not Like Other Girls EP
— Indigo Raven – Looking for Transcendence
— Jacques Greene – ANTH01
— Jackson+Sellers – Breaking Point
— Jeremy Voltz – Weekender
— Jessica Pavone – Lull
— John Coltrane – Crescent (Vinyl Reissue)
— John Coltrane – “Live” at the Village Vanguard (Vinyl Reissue)
— John Forté – Vessels, Angels & Ancestors
— JPEGMAFIA – LP!
— Ka Baird & Pekka Airaksinen – FRKWYS Vol. 17: Hungry Shells
— Katie Callahan – The Water Comes Back
— Kawhi Leonard Presents – Culture Jam Vol. 1: Part 1
— KEG – Assembly EP
— Keith Hudson – Flesh Of My Skin, Blood Of My Blood (Reissue)
— Kristin Chenoweth – Happiness is…Christmas!
— KTheChosen – +Vice
— La Luz – La Luz
— Lady A (fka Lady Antebellum) – What a Song Can Do
— Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters
— Light By The Sea – Only Death Makes Icons
— Liily – TV or Not TV
— LIVLØS – And Then There Were None
— Lomond Campbell – LŪP
— Lone – Always Inside Your Head
— Lonely Guest – Lonely Guest
— Loose Buttons – What’s On Outside
— Lost Tuesday Society – Bee Skin Rug
— Lowland Hum – At Home
— Lucia – Immersia EP
— LUWTEN – Generations EP
— Majid Jordan – Wildest Dreams
— Makoto Kubota & The Sunset Gang – Dixie Fever (Reissue)
— Maya Shenfeld – In Free Fall
— Mazey Haze – Always Dancing EP
— Mega Ran – Live ’95
— Melanie Charles – Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women
— Mess Esque – Mess Esque
— Minor Moon – Tethers B Sides: A Better Joke b/w Some Revival
— Moneybagg Yo – A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded
— Moon Kissed – I’d Like To Tell You Something Important
— Moor Mother – Black Encyclopedia Of The Air (Physical Release)
— morgxn – MERIDIAN: vol 2 EP
— Moyka – The Revelations Of Love
— My Morning Jacket – My Morning Jacket
— Near Tears – Get With the Program EP
— NECROFIER – Prophecies of Eternal Darkness
— NESTOR – Kids in a Ghost Town
— Neutral Snap – Tell Me How I Feel
— Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – B Sides & Rarities – Parts I & II
— Nubya Garcia – SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE
— Okay Kaya – The Incompatible Okay Kaya
— The O’Reillys and The Paddyhats – In Strange Waters
— Orquesta Akokán – 16 Rayos
— Oscar and the Wolf – The Shimmer
— Ouri – Frame Of A Fauna
— Parker Longbough – Off Front Street
— Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life
— Pepe Deluxé – Phantom Cabinet Vol. 1
— Phantom Fire – The Best of Beelzebub
— Phew – New Decade
— The Pink Diamond Revue – The Fuzz Guitar
— Pleine Lvne – Heavy Heart
— Poetica – Poetica
— Pouya – Blood Was Never Thick As Water
— Power Supply – In The Time Of The Sabre-Tooth TIger
— Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM) – I Dreamed of Electric Sheep/Ho Sognato Pecore Lettriche
— Ravenous – Hubris
— Read Southall Band – For The Birds
— The Replacements – Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition)
— Richard Carpenter – Richard Carpenter’s Piano Songbook
— Ritt Momney – Sunny Boy
— The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition)
— Ross From Friends – Tread
— RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender
— Ryan LeVine – Good Things To Remember EP
— Sam Wilkes – One Theme & Subsequent Improvisation
— Sassy 009 – Heart Ego
— Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure
— SEVENTEEN – Attacca EP
— She/Beast – Violent Tendencies
— Siamese – Home
— Simply Red – Simply Red Remixed Vol. 1 (1985-2000)
— SixForty1 – Started Right Here
— Sixx:A.M. – Sixx.A.M. HITS
— Skanners – Greatest Hits
— Skinny Lister – A Matter Of Life & Love
— Slayer – Haunting the Chapel EP (Reissue)
— Slayer – Hell Awaits (Reissue)
— Slayer – Live Undead(Reissue)
— Slayer – Show No Mercy (Reissue)
— Slow Crush – Hush
— Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After
— Sóley – Mother Melancholia
— The Sonic Overlords – Last Days of Babylon
— Sonny Fodera – Wide Awake
— Spirit Was (Nick Corbo of LVL UP) – Heaven’s Just a Cloud
— Starset – Horizons
— Super American – SUP
— Superchunk – Here’s to Shutting Up (Reissue)
— The Technicolors – Cinema Sublimina
— Tee Dee Dees – 1^2=1
— TheCityIsOurs – Coma
— Tip-Top (Jarvis Cocker) – CHANSONS d’ENNUI
— Together Pangea – Dye
— Tonstartssbandht – Petunia
— Trace Mountains – House Of Confusion
— UZ – Trinity (Deluxe Edition)
— Vanishing – 55°N, 5°E
— Venus Syndrome – Cannibal Star
— Voctave – The Spirit of the Season: Deluxe Edition
— Voka Gentle – WRITHING!
— Waking The Cadaver – Authority Through Intimidation
— Wale – Folarin II
— Wet – Letter Blue
— The White Stripes – White Blood Cells (Vinyl Reissue)
— Wild Freedom – Polarize
— Wild Front – Drowning In The Light
— Winterhawk – Dog Soldier (Reissue)
— Winterhawk – Electric Warriors (Reissue)
— WOOZE – Get Me To a Nunnery EP
— WORM – Foreverglade
— Wye Oak – Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011
— Xeno & Oaklander – Vi/deo
— YULLOLA – Priestess
— Zachary Williams (of The Lone Bellow) – Dirty Camaro
— The Zephyr Bones – Neon Body
— Zornheym – The Zornheym Sleep Experiment