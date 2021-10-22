Friday New Music 10/22

Hi! It’s Friday! We’ve got a bunch of stuff from bands out today that will probably be worth checking out! I know the big one for this group is the Circuit des Yeux and Parquet Courts who I am not super familiar with at all.

New Deerhoof album is always good news, a new Hand Habits should sound good, new Lana Del Rey which I haven’t heard anything from or about but I’ll check out. There’s also a new Angel Du$t who I don’t know at all but am seeing soon so I should get familiar.

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from consequence of sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, any anything else new music. Enjoy!:

— Abbreviations – ABBV

— Abby Huston – AH HA

— Adeline Hotel – The Cherries Are Speaking

— Agnes – Magic Still Exists

— Amaunet – While I’m Living

— Amon Sethis – Part 0: The Queen With Golden Hair

— Angel Du$t – YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs

— Apparition – Feel

— AVDAGATA – Damnatio Cursus

— aya – im hole

— Belaver – Lain Prone

— Between Oceans – Renaissance

— Biffy Clyro – The Myth of the Happily Ever After

— Big D and the Kids Table – Do Your Art

— Black Marble – Fast Idol

— Blackwater Holylight – Silence/Motion

— Braison Cyrus – Javelina

— The Brazen Youth – Changing EP

— Brett Young – Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics

— Bullet For My Valentine – Bullet For My Valentine

— Burning Point – Arsonist Of The Soul

— Bktherula – Love Black EP

— Call Super – Cherry Drops Pt 2 EP

— The Canines – Guapo EP

— Can’t Swim – Change of Plans

— Carole King and James Taylor – Live at the Troubadour (Vinyl Reissue)

— Circa Survive – A Dream About Love EP

— Circuit des Yeux – -io

— The CityIsOurs – COMA

— Civic TV – Black Moon

— Claudia Combs Carty – Phases

— Clockwise On Fire – Clockwise On Fire

— Clinic – Fantasy Island

— The Convenience – Accelerator

— The Copyrights – Alone in a Dome

— Cradle Of Filth – Existence Is Futile

— Creed Fisher – Whiskey and the Dog

— cumgirl8 – RIPcumgirl8 EP

— Cuffed Up – Asymmetry EP

— Danielle Eva Schwob – Out of the Tunnel (Deluxe Edition)

— Dave Hause – Blood Harmony

— DECOUPLR – RECOUPLR: DIGITAL BONFIRE REMIXED

— Deerhoof – Actually, You Can

— Demarco – Meoldy

— Dillon Carmichael – Son of A

— DINNER – Dream Work

— Don Lifted – 325i

— Don’t Grow Old // Burr – Don’t Grow Old // Burr EP

— Dream Theater – A View From The Top Of The World

— Dummy – Mandatory Enjoyment

— Duran Duran – Future Past

— Dwight + Nicole – Further EP

— East Forest – IN: A Soundtrack For The Psychedelic Practitioner, Vol. II

— Echo & The Bunnymen – Crocodiles (Vinyl Reissue)

— Echo & The Bunnymen – Heaven Up Here (Vinyl Reissue)

— Echo & The Bunnymen – Ocean Rain (Vinyl Reissue)

— Echo & The Bunnymen – Porcupine (Vinyl Reissue)

— Elena Setién – Unfamiliar Minds

— Elton John – The Lockdown Sessions

— ELWD – THIS PLACE

— Ember Sun – On Earth and Heaven

— Empty – Made of Fire

— Every Time I Die – Radical

— Evil Spell – Padre Vostro

— Eyelids – Eyelids Dubble Live

— The F16s – Is It Time To Eat The Rich Yet? EP

— Fathom Farewell – Kraken EP

— Flora Cash – our generation

— Foreignwolf – Your Weapons, Your Words EP

— Foyer Red – Zigzag Robot EP

— The Fretless – Open House

— Furze – Black Psych Tormentor

— GHOUL – Live in the Flesh

— Good Posture – Changin’ EP

— Green Lung – Black Harvest

— Guided By Voices – IT’S NOT THEM. IT COULDN’T BE THEM. IT IS THEM!

— Hand Habits – Fun House

— Hand Of Kalliach – Samhainn

— Hawthonn – Earth Mirror

— Helado Negro – Far In

— Helgrind – Insurrection

— Herbert (Matthew Herbert) – Musca

— Hex A.D. – Funeral Tango for Gods & Men

— Hexenbrett – Intermezzo dei quattro coltelli nudi EP

— Hiss Golden Messenger – O Come All Ye Faithful

— The Home Team – Slow Boom

— HONNE – Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?

— IAMEVE – Archetype EP

— Ian Jones – Evergreens EP

— Ian Lockwood – Not Like Other Girls EP

— Indigo Raven – Looking for Transcendence

— Jacques Greene – ANTH01

— Jackson+Sellers – Breaking Point

— Jeremy Voltz – Weekender

— Jessica Pavone – Lull

— John Coltrane – Crescent (Vinyl Reissue)

— John Coltrane – “Live” at the Village Vanguard (Vinyl Reissue)

— John Forté – Vessels, Angels & Ancestors

— JPEGMAFIA – LP!

— Ka Baird & Pekka Airaksinen – FRKWYS Vol. 17: Hungry Shells

— Katie Callahan – The Water Comes Back

— Kawhi Leonard Presents – Culture Jam Vol. 1: Part 1

— KEG – Assembly EP

— Keith Hudson – Flesh Of My Skin, Blood Of My Blood (Reissue)

— Kristin Chenoweth – Happiness is…Christmas!

— KTheChosen – +Vice

— La Luz – La Luz

— Lady A (fka Lady Antebellum) – What a Song Can Do

— Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters

— Light By The Sea – Only Death Makes Icons

— Liily – TV or Not TV

— LIVLØS – And Then There Were None

— Lomond Campbell – LŪP

— Lone – Always Inside Your Head

— Lonely Guest – Lonely Guest

— Loose Buttons – What’s On Outside

— Lost Tuesday Society – Bee Skin Rug

— Lowland Hum – At Home

— Lucia – Immersia EP

— LUWTEN – Generations EP

— Majid Jordan – Wildest Dreams

— Makoto Kubota & The Sunset Gang – Dixie Fever (Reissue)

— Maya Shenfeld – In Free Fall

— Mazey Haze – Always Dancing EP

— Mega Ran – Live ’95

— Melanie Charles – Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women

— Mess Esque – Mess Esque

— Minor Moon – Tethers B Sides: A Better Joke b/w Some Revival

— Moneybagg Yo – A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded

— Moon Kissed – I’d Like To Tell You Something Important

— Moor Mother – Black Encyclopedia Of The Air (Physical Release)

— morgxn – MERIDIAN: vol 2 EP

— Moyka – The Revelations Of Love

— My Morning Jacket – My Morning Jacket

— Near Tears – Get With the Program EP

— NECROFIER – Prophecies of Eternal Darkness

— NESTOR – Kids in a Ghost Town

— Neutral Snap – Tell Me How I Feel

— Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – B Sides & Rarities – Parts I & II

— Nubya Garcia – SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE

— Okay Kaya – The Incompatible Okay Kaya

— The O’Reillys and The Paddyhats – In Strange Waters

— Orquesta Akokán – 16 Rayos

— Oscar and the Wolf – The Shimmer

— Ouri – Frame Of A Fauna

— Parker Longbough – Off Front Street

— Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life

— Pepe Deluxé – Phantom Cabinet Vol. 1

— Phantom Fire – The Best of Beelzebub

— Phew – New Decade

— The Pink Diamond Revue – The Fuzz Guitar

— Pleine Lvne – Heavy Heart

— Poetica – Poetica

— Pouya – Blood Was Never Thick As Water

— Power Supply – In The Time Of The Sabre-Tooth TIger

— Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM) – I Dreamed of Electric Sheep/Ho Sognato Pecore Lettriche

— Ravenous – Hubris

— Read Southall Band – For The Birds

— The Replacements – Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition)

— Richard Carpenter – Richard Carpenter’s Piano Songbook

— Ritt Momney – Sunny Boy

— The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Ross From Friends – Tread

— RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender

— Ryan LeVine – Good Things To Remember EP

— Sam Wilkes – One Theme & Subsequent Improvisation

— Sassy 009 – Heart Ego

— Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

— SEVENTEEN – Attacca EP

— She/Beast – Violent Tendencies

— Siamese – Home

— Simply Red – Simply Red Remixed Vol. 1 (1985-2000)

— SixForty1 – Started Right Here

— Sixx:A.M. – Sixx.A.M. HITS

— Skanners – Greatest Hits

— Skinny Lister – A Matter Of Life & Love

— Slayer – Haunting the Chapel EP (Reissue)

— Slayer – Hell Awaits (Reissue)

— Slayer – Live Undead(Reissue)

— Slayer – Show No Mercy (Reissue)

— Slow Crush – Hush

— Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After

— Sóley – Mother Melancholia

— The Sonic Overlords – Last Days of Babylon

— Sonny Fodera – Wide Awake

— Spirit Was (Nick Corbo of LVL UP) – Heaven’s Just a Cloud

— Starset – Horizons

— Super American – SUP

— Superchunk – Here’s to Shutting Up (Reissue)

— The Technicolors – Cinema Sublimina

— Tee Dee Dees – 1^2=1

— TheCityIsOurs – Coma

— Tip-Top (Jarvis Cocker) – CHANSONS d’ENNUI

— Together Pangea – Dye

— Tonstartssbandht – Petunia

— Trace Mountains – House Of Confusion

— UZ – Trinity (Deluxe Edition)

— Vanishing – 55°N, 5°E

— Venus Syndrome – Cannibal Star

— Voctave – The Spirit of the Season: Deluxe Edition

— Voka Gentle – WRITHING!

— Waking The Cadaver – Authority Through Intimidation

— Wale – Folarin II

— Wet – Letter Blue

— The White Stripes – White Blood Cells (Vinyl Reissue)

— Wild Freedom – Polarize

— Wild Front – Drowning In The Light

— Winterhawk – Dog Soldier (Reissue)

— Winterhawk – Electric Warriors (Reissue)

— WOOZE – Get Me To a Nunnery EP

— WORM – Foreverglade

— Wye Oak – Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011

— Xeno & Oaklander – Vi/deo

— YULLOLA – Priestess

— Zachary Williams (of The Lone Bellow) – Dirty Camaro

— The Zephyr Bones – Neon Body

— Zornheym – The Zornheym Sleep Experiment

