Ursula K. Le Guin Night Thread

Author Ursula Kroeber Le Guin was born on October 21, 1929. A famous sci-fi author, she wrote more than 20 novels and 100+ short stories, along with poetry, children’s books, translations, and criticism. She won eight Hugo Awards and six Nebula Awards, along with being named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2000. Here are some of her best-known works:
Interesting Wikipedia fact: ‘When publishing her story “Nine Lives” in 1968, Playboy magazine asked Le Guin whether they could run the story without her full first name, to which Le Guin agreed: the story was published under the name “U. K. Le Guin”. She later wrote that it was the first and only time she had experienced prejudice against her as a woman writer from an editor or publisher, and reflected that “it seemed so silly, so grotesque, that I failed to see that it was also important.”‘
Ursula K. Le Guin died in 2018 at the age of 88. Discuss your favorite Le Guin work(s) in the comments.