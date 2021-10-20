WW 166: Oops! All Cupids (Sign-Up)

Welcome to Oops, All Cupids! The game where every Wolf is also a Cupid??

You might be asking yourself, “Jam, what the hecc?”

And you’re right! This entire concept is the reaction to the fact that it’s really stressful to pick a Lover partner without knowing their alignment. So why not break up the stress amongst three people rather than just two? One?

General Game Mechanics:

Every wolf is a Cupid who is able to select two players other than themselves who will be in a Lover couple together. The twist? They won’t know who their fellow wolves Cupids are until the game starts!

Cupids are until the game starts! Couples formed by Cupids will be placed into paired QTs upon the start of the first day. If one Lover dies, the other dies too unless…

TWO-TIMERS! In the event that a Player is involved in more than one couple, the death rules change. If the two-timer is targeted, both (or more…?) of their spurned Lovers will remain in the game. If a two-timer’s partner is targeted, then the two-timer will stay alive if any of their other Lovers are alive!

RED-PILLER! Any player shot by the red-piller (SK) will die alone, regardless of their couple alignment. Any remaining Lover will become single.

Win Conditions!

The game is over when the number of wolves makes up half or more of the Player population, or when all scum are killed.

Traditional town vs. wolves win conditions apply, UNLESS!

A Cupid and their Couple they created will share a victory over the traditional winning faction if the couple is the sole remaining couple alive when a traditional town or wolf victory is reached. That’s right! A Cupid may still achieve victory from the graveyard if they bet on the right couple. Couples will not know the identity of their patron Cupid.

If the Red-Piller (SK) is alive in a town of singletons, they will win. This will be assessed at upon the triggering conditions of a traditional Town or Wolf victory.

Roles Town: 18 Vanilla Town

1 Private Investigator may each night learn how many couples a targeted player is part of

1 Paranormal Investigator may each night learn if a targeted player is Human or Cupid

1 Doctor may each night choose a targeted player to protect from death. Doctor may self-target, but may not target the same player twice in a row. The Doctor cannot save a Player from dying if their Lover is killed, but will prevent the Couple from dying if they protect the night-kill-targeted Lover.. Scum: 4 Cupids will each pick a pair of players they think can make it to the end together.

1 Red-Piller (a.k.a. Serial Killer): Any players shot by the SK will die alone. If they were in a couple, their partner will live. They alone will know if they broke up a couple. Special: 1 Sociopath is granted after all couples are formed. This player will not die if their (last/only) partner dies. This player may also be dual-roled (e.g. Sociopath Doctor, Sociopath Cupid, etc.) This player observes all the same win conditions as their default alignment and the Couple/Cupid alignment. Death Flips: The number of couples remaining will never be explicitly tracked in the header but may be hinted at through the write-ups.

Players will not be notified when the Sociopath has died.

All other roles (VT, Private Investigator, Paranormal Investigator, Doctor, Red-Piller, and Cupids) will be announced at death and tracked. [collapse]

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT!

. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your personal QT. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT screenshot your couple QT. However, you may directly quote from your couple QT.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission both in the game thread and in your QTs. Any accidental leak of your IRL name or email will be automatically deleted by mods to protect your privacy. The contents of those posts will be copied and reposted by the mod and you will be indicated as the author by your screen name.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people.

Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes. [collapse]

This game is currently designed for 26 players, but we can accommodate more if there is interest. Lutair will be helping me co-mod, as per usual 🙂

If you can’t reach us via QT, our tags are @JamMoritarty:disqus and @lutair:disqus.

Players Wasp (@unstoppablewasp:disqus) Stoney (@lordstoneheart2:disqus) jake (@forget_it_jake:disqus) Mac (@MacCrocodile:disqus) Lamb (@theprincethatwaspromised:disqus) Nate (@NateTheLesser:disqus) Side (@side_character:disqus) Queequeg (@the_lavender_gooms:disqus) Marlowe (@marlowespade:disqus) April (@April_LKD:disqus) Josephus (@JosephusBrown:disqus) Jude (@SisterJudeTheObscure:disqus) [collapse]

