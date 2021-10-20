Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 20

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Anjolie, a financial writer, sleeps with her eyes open;

Jack, a hotel loyalty analyst, was a quiz bowl “water boy”; and

Jonathan, an actor, loves Legos, especially those with Star Wars and Harry Potter themes. Jonathan is a seven-day champ with winnings of $156,100.

Anjolie rallied from well back in a vocabulary category, then made a big move on DD3 to make it a game against Jonathan, who entered FJ with $27,200 vs. $18,800 for Anjolie and $2,600 for Jack.

DD1 – $600 – BOATS & SHIPS – In 1854 Flying Cloud, this type of merchant ship, sailed from NYC to San Francisco in 89 days, a record that stood for 135 years (Jonathan kept the lead after losing $1,600 from his score of $6,600.)

DD2 – $1,600 – MYTHOLOGY – With 2 faces, this Roman god had an eye on both the past & the future (Jonathan won $3,200 from his total of $13,200 vs. $3,200 for Anjolie.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE – For 647 miles, this westernmost of Canada’s 3 territories shares a straight-line border with Alaska (Anjolie won $8,000 from her score of $9,200 vs. $21,600 for Jonathan.)

FJ – 19th CENTURY SUPREME COURT DECISIONS – The first “self-evident” truth in the Declaration of Independence was quoted & found not to apply to this plaintiff

Jonathan and Jack were correct on FJ, with Jonathan adding $10,500 to win with $37,700 for an eight-day total of $193,800.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue about a movie ship that had a mutiny, after Jack was incorrect with “Bounty”, his opponents didn’t jump in with “Caine”.

Cluereader corner: Based on how Mayim said “I tell you what”, clearly pronouncing each individual word, I don’t think anyone will confuse her with Hank Hill.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is clipper? DD2 – Who is Janus? DD3 – What is Yukon? FJ – Who was Dred Scott? (Calling the correct response based on the FJ category alone is rarely easier than this.)

