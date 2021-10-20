AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

Up for discussion this week the Celestial Warlock Patron. These Warlocks are bound to powerful beings of the Upper Planes, such as archangels, unicorns, or some other semi-divine entity. Your pact suffuses you with holy light, and may drive you to seek out and destroy undead or fiends, or bring the light back to dark places of the world.

Like all Patrons, the Celestial offers you an Expanded Spell List to choose from whenever you would normally choose a new Warlock spell. The following spells are added to the Warlock list for you: Cure Wounds and Guiding Bolt (1st level), Flaming Sphere and Lesser Restoration (2nd level), Daylight and Revivify (3rd level), Guardian of Faith and Wall of Fire (4th level), and Flame Strike and Greater Restoration (5th level). You also get a couple of Bonus Cantrips at 1st level, learning Light and Sacred Flame automatically.

Also at 1st level, you can channel the celestial energy of your patron into a Healing Light. You have a pool of d6s equal to 1 plus your Warlock level. As a bonus you can spend a number of these dice up to your CHA modifier to heal a creature within 60 feet you, restoring hit points equal to the amount rolled on the dice you expend. Your pool of dice replenishes when you finish a long rest.

At level 6, your link to the Upper Planes manifests itself in your Radiant Soul. You gain resistance to radiant damage. In addition, when you cast a spell that deals radiant or fire damage, you can add your CHA modifier to one damage roll against a single target.

At 10th level, your patron gives you Celestial Resistance, which can also be shared among your allies. Whenever you complete a short or long rest, you gain temporary hit points equal to you Warlock level plus your CHA modifier, and up to five other creature each gain temporary hit points equal to half your Warlock level plus your CHA modifier.

Finally, at level 14, your patron allows you to resist death with Searing Vengeance. When you need to make a death saving throw at the start of your turn, you can choose to spring back to your feet in a burst of radiant energy. You regain half of your maximum hit points and instantly stand up. At the same time, creatures of your choice within 30 feet you take radiant damage equal to 2d8 plus your CHA modifier and are blinded until the end of the current turn. Note that this all takes place at the start of your turn, and doesn’t take any action or movement from you, leaving you free to attack or disengage as you see fit. You can only use this ability once per long rest.

Players and Characters Wafflicious is in the DM’s seat for this 5e Cthulhu Mythos adventure. Our players include: JosephusBrown as Anton Illinois (Human Inquisitive Rogue/Fighter), a disgraced archaeology professor who has turned to seeking arcane rituals

CleverGuy as Bastian Updelver (Deep Gnome Alchemist Artificer), an eccentric local potionmaker

TheHayesCode as Hazel Green (Dhampir Spirits Bard), a flapper, séance MC, and aspiring spiritualist

Spiny Creature as Ku (Kenku Twilight Cleric), a local priestess of Bastet, goddess of protection

The Wasp as Leah Zann (Tiefling Great Old One Warlock), a professor from Miskatonic University who accepted a deal with Yog Sothoth to get an advantage over her male colleagues

Otto as Minty Rocksmasher (Dwarf Berserker Barbarian), survivor of an eldritch accident which decimated her tribe

No game this week, since our stalwart DM was under the weather. We should be back at it next week, though!

