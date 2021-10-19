The Creative Endeavors Thread’s Lazy Sunday

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

A few weeks ago, the Black Lives Matter mural that had been painted on the main roadway into Ypsilanti, Michigan’s Riverside Park was vandalized in the middle of the night with splashes of white paint all across its yellow letters. The vandalism’s still unsolved, but local organizations came together Sunday (led by local Black activist group Survivors Speak) to repaint and retouch.

Minds on matter.

I had meant to go to the painting session Saturday before it was rescheduled due to rain, and wound up putting off the gym as a result. Glad I went not just due to its being a good cause; it was a gorgeous autumn day (which have been enough of a rarity the past… couple of years that it was noteworthy) and a great day to be out in Ypsi; had lunch at Encuentro Latino, a terrific Guatemalan restaurant that I plan to hit a lot more often in the future, a beer afterward at Cultivate, and in between a variety of tasks at the community thing, none of which actually involved painting.

Ink sketch I did at Encuentro and Cultivate.

This wasn’t a disappointment or anything, I spent my time there literally Jack-and-Jilling it between the roadway and riverbank carrying paintbuckets full of water to wet rags, as well as (mostly) scrubbing stray flakes of new and old paint away from the edges when people had run outside the lines (some of the paint turned out to be painted pebbles or even autumn leaves, which amused me far more than seems understandable in hindsight). I got enough of a look at the actual painting (done with rollers, though there were brushes for mopping-up) to contemplate the differences between this and what I generally do (I got some solid work done that morning on my first oil since the spring and was still kinda zoned). I apparently suck at housepainting (based on an experience several years ago) and it felt mildly helpful to watch people’s technique when I could.

Trusty scrubbers.

With all that, I didn’t get much done for the rest of the day, which was fine. I’ve been able to set firmer benchmarks for the rest of the year and hope to have a solid plan for 2022 by the end of the month. Today happens to be the anniversary of the breakup that helped get me back into making visual artwork and I almost didn’t notice until a few days ago, which is awesome. Still in the middle of a creative rush and going to the Detroit Institute of Arts tomorrow for the first time since 2019; it’s almost been that long since I was in Detroit at all and I’m psyched beyond words.

How’s your work going?

