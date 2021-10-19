Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 19: Best Ending

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about endings! Whether it’s a book, movie, or a game, the end point is one that can really make or break it in the long run when viewing it. The journey is always the key part as it sets so much up, but if the ending fails to stick, it can be disastrous. Let’s talk about the endings that really worked and did it the best

Bonus Prompt: What’s the worst ending that undercut the whole film or book?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...