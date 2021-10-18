Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 18

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Anna, a barista; (Note: due to technical difficulties, I didn’t get the contestant chat today.)

Adam, a law clerk; and

Jonathan, an actor. Jonathan is a five-day champ with winnings of $117,700.

Jonathan was tied for the lead with Adam after round one, then dominated DJ, scoring on both DDs and he couldn’t be caught into FJ with $27,600 vs. $6,800 for both Adam and Anna.

DD1 – $800 – BIRD BRAINS – Scientists think the corvids, including the American & carrion this, are the smartest of all birds (Jonathan won $1,000 from his score of $3,400 to take a slim lead over Adam.)

DD2 – $2,000 – HISTORY’S MYSTERIES – A real-life drama: the Shakespeare contemporary was killed under mysterious circumstances May 30, 1593 (Jonathan won $2,000 from his total of $16,000 vs. $5,600 for Adam.)

DD3 – $800 – FICTIONAL AFRICA – Also known as the Golden City, Birnin Zana is the capital of this futuristic African nation (Jonathan won $2,000 from his acore of $24,000 vs. $5,600 for Adam.)

FJ – NAMES ON THE MAP – From 1824 to 1825 this hero toured all 24 states & an Indiana city was named for him

Only Adam was correct on FJ. Jonathan dropped $2,400 to win with $25,200 for a six-day total of $142,900.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one took a guess that the SoCal university that’s home to a Asian-American theater company with notable actors as members is UCLA.

Wagering strategy: Mayim was giving Jonathan a bit of ribbing about his modest wagers on the first two DDs, but she couldn’t convince him to go bigger on DD3, despite having a larger lead and it being a second-row clue.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is crow? DD2 – Who was Marlowe? DD3 – What is Wakanda? FJ – Who was Marquis de Lafayette?

