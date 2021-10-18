Best Bond Song: Results

First all, thanks to everyone who participated. Thanks to your efforts, not only do we have a song to crown, but my upvote count is all the way up to … still zero, actually. But at least we have a song to crown.

The ten best Bond songs according to nerds like you:

10. Garbage, The World is Not Enough

9. Nancy Sinatra, You Only Live Twice

8. Chris Cornell, You Know My Name (from Casino Royale)

7. Shirley Bassey, Diamonds Are Forever

6. Adele, Skyfall

5. Duran Duran, A View to a Kill

4. Carly Simon, Nobody Does It Better (from The Spy Who Loved Me)

3. Paul McCartney and Wings, Live and Let Die

2. John Barry and His Orchestra, James Bond Theme (originally from Dr. No)



And your winner …

Congratulations, Ms. Bassey. You’re the first Welsh artist to hit #1 on the UK charts, the first female artist with a top 40 UK album in seven consecutive decades, and now you’ve won this too.

