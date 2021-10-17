‘Halloween Kills’ Slays The October 15th – 17th Box Office Weekend

October has been good for bringing in some films that are doing well with their launch weekends with growing numbers overall and some real variety to it as more people slowly return to the theater. This weekend saw Halloween Kills debut from Universal Pictures in 3,700 screens where it dod $50.3 million, which is more than the estimates we saw that had it around $35 million going into the weekend. Horror movies still make it work in the Halloween month but it can be hit or miss when it comes to a franchise that’s been around as long as this. Interestingly, the film also saw release on the Peacock streaming network so it still managed to do well.

The other new film this weekend was the critically-pushed The Last Duel, which landed in fifth place with just $4.8 million in just over 3,000 screens. It underperformed a bit based on overall expectations, though some places had it at $10 million in their estimates. This still feels like a film that didn’t have audience buzz and was something that will find its audience through streaming more.

No Time to Die dropped to second place with another $24.2 million brought in that brings it with its weekday numbers to $99.5 million. Venom continues to roll well with $16.5 million to bring its domestic to $168 million since opening.

And as next weekend sees Dune arriving stateside, with it now supposedly getting a late Thursday streaming debut, the international side continues to do well. The film has opened in 36 markets total so to bring it to $129 million. Domestically, next weekend also sees The French Dispatch in limited release while Ron’s Gone Wrong is going wide.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Halloween Kills Universal $50,350,000 3,705 $13,590 $50,350,000 2 No Time To Die United Artists Releasing $24,298,923 4,407 $5,514 $99,509,477 3 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony $16,500,000 4,013 $4,112 $168,077,670 4 Addams Family 2, The United Artists Releasing $7,195,119 3,607 $1,995 $42,273,382 5 Last Duel, The 20th Century Studios $4,820,000 3,065 $1,573 $4,820,000 6 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney $3,540,000 2,300 $1,539 $218,070,859 7 Free Guy 20th Century Studios $680,000 915 $743 $120,813,549 8 Lamb A24 $543,004 865 $628 $2,037,730 9 Candyman Universal $460,000 1,012 $455 $60,803,965 10 Dear Evan Hansen Universal $410,000 974 $421 $14,603,760 11 Jungle Cruise Disney $119,000 235 $506 $116,763,166 12 Bergman Island IFC Films $55,000 115 $478 $55,000

© Comscore 2021

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...