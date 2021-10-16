Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 16: Can Horror Be Too Mean?

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about the tone of movies. Or, more specifically, movies that go in with a particular axe to grind and come across as simply too mean. There’s just a level of cruelty here that simply doesn’t work for you, either through the violence or the psychological side, and it turns you from it.

Bonus Prompt: Which character did you root against, despite the intentions of the movie?

