DC Fandome 2021 Live Discussion Thread

Last year, the online DC Fandome fan event was super fun, giving fans lots of exciting movie trailers and sneak peeks all in a single afternoon. Think of it as Christmas morning for superhero fans.



This year, it looks to be equally exciting. We’ve been promised the first full trailer for The Batman, along with first looks at The Flash and Black Adam. In addition, behind-the-scenes snippets for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are expected as well.



If that’s not enough, the first preview for DC League of Super-Pets could be dropping, along with trailers for the straight-to-disc films Injustice and Catwoman: Hunted.



Television fans will be treated to content from all of the CW’s current DC shows, as well as Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go!, DC Super Hero Girls, and the upcoming preschool show Batwheels. Finally, from HBO Max, there will be sneak peeks at The Peacemaker series as well as the animated comedy event Aquaman: King of Atlantis.



That’s not even taking into account that both Patty Jenkins and J.J. Abrams are both expected to make announcements, and we can anticipate some news involving video games and–gasp–comics as well.



The DC Fandome Event will begin streaming live at 1:00PM EST Saturday, October 16th and will reportedly last roughly four hours. You can go ahead and register to unlock exclusive content (like a custom avatar maker) below:



https://www.dcfandome.com/



Have a SUPER fun discussion, Avocados!

