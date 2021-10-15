Werewolf 165: The Americans – Day 3

After an eventful day, all the citizens had a simultaneous feeling of joy and fear. Joy that a spy had been caught, but fear that any one of them could become a spy themselves.

Vincent Adultman stumbled a fair bit on his way home, his legs seemingly not able to maintain balance. He lost his balance so much that he, an obvious adult in a trenchcoat, bumped into another stranger wearing a trenchcoat.

.-.. .. ... - . -. / - --- / - .... . / .-- .. -. -.. / -... .-.. --- .--

“Not to be rude, but is that a wig?”

“You should get out of here, kids, before you hurt yourself,” the stranger warned, ignoring the remark Vincent made.

“I’m not a kid!” Vincent yelled, ignoring the plural noun the stranger used. “I’m an adult! A really grown up one too!”

“That’s what they all say.” The stranger then pulled out a weapon.

.-- .- - -.-. .... / - .... . / ... ..- -. / .-. .. ... .

Vincent started to realize the gravity of the situation, both figuratively and literally, as his lower half seemed to be ready to give out on him at any moment. “Am…am I going to die?” he started crying.

The stranger looked at Vincent with pity, knowing that it would be beneath them to murder children in cold blood.

“Run home, kids, and never show your face around here again.”

Through his tears, Vincent ran all the way home.

Lindsay/Vincent Adultman has gone home, because killing kids is cruel. She was an American patriot (vanilla town).

.-. ..- -. -. .. -. --. / .. -. / - .... . / ... .... .- -.. --- .-- ...

From afar, Bender watched in delight.

“Heh heh heh, children suffering brings me joy. Almost as much joy as booze does.”

He strolled along down the street, bottle in one hand, mail in the other, deliberately delivering letters to the wrong addresses, when he was approached by a man with a gun.

-.. .- -- -. / -.-- --- ..- .-. / .-.. --- ...- .

“Time to die, robo–“

Bender walked right past the man, ignoring the firearm in his hand because humans meant nothing to the robot.

“Hey! I’m talking to you, you dumb piece of junk!”

“Bite my shiny metal ass, punk!” Bender yelled back.

-.. .- -- -. / -.-- --- ..- .-. / .-.. .. . ...

As he resumed his merry stroll, he went to take a sip of his precious booze when he realized it was missing from his hand.

“Looking for this?” The man held up Bender’s bottle.

“Hey, how’d you get that? Give it back, ya jerk! Booze like that is wasted on a human like you!”

.- -. -.. / .. ..-. / -.-- --- ..- / -.. --- -. .----. - / .-.. --- ...- . / -- . / -. --- .--

“Oh, is that so?” the man replied. “Well, guess I should just get rid of it.” The man threw the bottle in the air and shot the bottle into a million pieces.

“NOOOOO! MY PRECIOUS BOOZE! THAT WAS THE LAST OF MY BATCH! I’M GONNA KILL YOU!”

As Bender ran towards the assassin of his alcohol, the man smirked, “Oh no, robot. It is I who has killed you.”

-.-- --- ..- / .-- .. .-.. .-.. / -. . ...- . .-. / .-.. --- ...- . / -- . / .- --. .- .. -.

Just before he could grab the man’s throat, shards of glass rained down upon the robot, cutting him up in every direction. Bender collapsed onto the ground, having run out of the alcohol that kept him going.

Mrs. Queequeg/Bender Bending Rodriguez the Mail Robot has gone sober and shut down. She was an American patriot (vanilla town).

.. / -.-. .- -. / ... - .. .-.. .-.. / .... . .- .-. / -.-- --- ..- / ... .- -.-- .. -. --.

All the while, moves were made behind one’s back, and a citizen, tired of the pain the American government was causing its people, decided to make a change against it. They chose the only way they could see to fight–by joining the other side. The question remained: who could be trusted anymore?

-.-- --- ..- / .-- --- ..- .-.. -.. / -. . ...- . .-. / -... .-. . .- -.- / - .... . / -.-. .... .- .. -.

Roles 10 Citizens (Town) – win when all KGB operatives are dead and no other conditions interfere. Patriots (Vanilla Town) – Have no power except the mod-given right of democracy during the day.

[CLASSIFIED] (Investigator) – Can see if someone is a citizen (town) or a KGB operative (wolf). If they hit an operative, that operative will be bugged, unbeknownst to the operative. If the investigator is killed after having bugged an operative, the other KGB agents will find the bug and kill the bugged operative as a traitor (note: this will not occur if the bugged operative is the only wolf left). They can only bug up to one living KGB operative at any time.

[CLASSIFIED] (Jailer) – Can prevent someone from performing a night action and from being killed. They cannot jail themselves nor can they jail the same person two nights in a row.

[CLASSIFIED] (Vigilante) – Can choose someone to kill each night in the name of justice. However, if they kill two citizens, they will turn in their weapon, unable to use it for the remainder of the game.

[CLASSIFIED] (Backup) – When the first of the town roles dies, they will fill in for them as a replacement. They will not be given information on their predecessor’s actions. 2 KGB operatives (Wolves) – win when their numbers are equal to/greater than that of town’s and no other conditions interfere. Each operative will take turns carrying out the night kill. блокатор (Role blocker) – can prevent a citizen from doing anything that might do damage to the operatives’ plans. They cannot block the same person two nights in a row.

вербовщик (Recruiter) – can convert one patriot to join the Russian cause. If they pick a non-vanilla player or if they or their target are jailed, no recruitment will occur that night.

шпионы (Vanilla Wolf) There are also secret roles hidden among the players, some of whom have their own win condition. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility. [collapse]

Players Goat Lamb Nate Mail Robot (secret role) Copywight Hoho вербовщик/Elizabeth Jennings (wolf recruiter/secret role) Jake Gramps шпионы/Phillip Jennings (vanilla wolf/secret role) Spiny Lindsay American patriot (vanilla town) Raven Marlowe American patriot (vanilla town) Queequeg American patriot (vanilla town) Emm Kim Tiff Cop Wasp Bones Backups: Indy Plow [collapse]

Rules Order of actions: Jailing/Blocking, Investigation, Recruitment, Kills Ties will result in all players with the most votes being killed. No editing comments or quoting directly from QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Saturday, October 16 at 7 PM MDT/3 AM CEDT.

