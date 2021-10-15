Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 15: Favorite Cursed Item

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about cursed items. These show up in a range of horror movies – and sometimes romantic comedies! – where something is invariably cursed and it causes a host of problems. What’s your favorite cursed item?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the best curse you’ve seen employed in storytelling?

