Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 13, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! How did you start watching anime? What drew you to Japanese pop culture? Do you remember the first anime you watched? I can! It was a little show called Samurai Pizza Cats. I stumbled upon this show one morning before school, and I was hooked. Cats who make pizza and fight evil? Sure! I had no idea what anime was at the time, but I loved this show, and I would even wake up early to have time to watch it (unthinkable to me now). A few months later, my life changed forever when I was gifted a Playstation and Final Fantasy VII (a game I wanted simply because I saw the cover art and thought it looked cool). That game quickly became my favorite thing in the world, and anything that looked even remotely like the game’s art was guaranteed to catch my attention. So when I spotted Sailor Moon on TV one day, it was love at first sight. I started recording every episode so I didn’t miss any, and the rest is history! Oh, and I don’t have to wake up early to catch Samurai Pizza Cats anymore — apparently it’s on Crunchyroll now! Kids these days, they have it so easy. I’m not sure I want to watch it, but I am curious about to see it subtitled. But even if I never watch it again, I’ll always get the opening song stuck in my head every now and then for no reason at all.

And I’ll always be thankful that the show made it to the US at all because it was my first introduction to the wonderful world of anime! What about you? How did your journey to loving Japanese pop culture begin?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...