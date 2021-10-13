Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 13

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Mary, a pastor, worked at a refugee relief organization;

Bilal, a product manager, was often mistaken for Aziz Ansari; and

Jonathan, an actor, is a dialect coach. Jonathan is a two-day champ with winnings of $51,700.

Jonathan’s acting experience helped him again today, as he scored on four clues in a Shakespeare category, giving him the edge into FJ at $15,800 vs. $12,600 for Mary and $5,400 for Bilal.

DD1 – $600 – THE SABBATH – At a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sacrament meeting, a young man may talk about 2 years away as one of these (Mary lost $2,000 from her score of $2,800.)

DD2 – $800 – SHAKESPEAREAN INSULTS – In “The Comedy of Errors”, Dromio describes Nell: “Hip to hip: she is spherical, like” this name of Shakespeare’s venue (Jonathan won $3,000 from his leading score of $6,000.)

DD3 – $800 – DOUBLE-LETTER GEOGRAPHY – Moraine Lake is in this national park established in 1885 as Canada’s very first (Mary won $3,000 from her score of $7,600 vs. $11,800 for Jonathan. An all-in wager here would have been a great play and made the difference between winning and losing.)

FJ – SPORTS LEGENDS – When Johnny Bench broke his record, this man wrote, “I always thought the record would stand until it was broken”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Jonathan only bet $2,500, but fortunately for him Mary also made a small wager, so Jonathan took the win with $18,300 for a three-day total of $70,000.

Jonathan chose not to cover double of Mary’s score, perhaps expecting Mary to bet very little or nothing on FJ to shut out Bilal. Instead, Mary chose to bet just enough to force Jonathan to make a small wager and be correct to win.

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess on gluten-free “Caulipower” food product line, which are pizza crusts.

One more thing: In a pro wrestling category, a clue stated that “kayfabe” is a practice used to disguise that matches are “fake”. Given the real injuries suffered by wrestlers, rather than referring to matches being “fake”, they call them a “work”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is missionary? DD2 – What is globe? DD3 – What is Banff? FJ – Who was Yogi Berra?

