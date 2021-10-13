AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 12

Sanctuary

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

After escaping from Gehir’s prison, we followed Dandelion through the woods for hours, not even stopping to camp for the night. Thankfully the snake-people didn’t seem to be following. We were all thoroughly exhausted when we finally reached what Dandelion called the Parabasti, a ruined temple of Bastet. According to the dead cat spirit, we’d be safe here for a time. I set up a small workshop for myself in one of the more-intact small ruins before falling asleep…

Took stock of the temple today. Clearly it hasn’t been used in a long time. A large statue of Bastet in the center of the temple had fallen, as it if it had been sheared off at the feet. Only one building still had a roof and a door, the inner sanctum. Inside the inner sanctum of the temple, there was another huge statue of Bastet, this one all black with gold and jewels inlaid, but it had been decapitated. The head alone must weigh over a ton. I could tell that Ku was dismayed over the state of the place.

In a smaller shrine, Anton found a statue of a lion-headed woman, not Bastet, but some lesser idol I think. This statue had no arms, but carvings on the wall depicted the lion-headed woman slaughtering humans and drinking their blood. It was a bit grisly. More importantly, we also found a stash of scrolls in a chest that seemed to detail an ancient war between the serpentfolk, something called “Yithians,” and the Elder Things. Anton and Leah seemed interested, but we had more important issues to tend to first.

If we were going to stay here, Cathbad thought we should try to build up some defenses, in case the snake-people decided to assault. And we’d need to find food and other supplies from the forest around us. Shorty wanted to try and sneak back to Ventissa on his own, to warn the people there of the danger and maybe gather reinforcements. Sending him off alone seemed like a bad idea though, since for all we know, he could be another snake in disguise. Of course, he rightly pointed out that any one of us could be and there was really no way of knowing. We’d have to trust each other…

We had to split up a bit to find food and materials to fortify our camp at the temple today. I went off with Minty, Anton, and Hazel to gather food, while Ku and Leah remained at the camp with everyone else to start digging pit traps and building barriers, using pieces from Gehir’s wagon. We found some mountain goats on a rocky hill nearby, which Hazel put to sleep to make for an easy hunt, and then narrowly avoided a run-in with a pair of ogres. On our way back we were able to gather some wild onions, blackberries, rice and even a rather large honeycomb. Over a fairly good stew that Shorty prepared, I started drawing up plans for a pulley system we could use to hoist the head of the Bastet statue in the inner sanctum back into place…

Success! While some of the others went out to gather more food, I enlisted Hazel, Minty, and Gunner to help me with my restoration project. Hazel could easily climb up the walls of the sanctum to reach the ceiling and rig up the ropes and pulleys I’d sketched out. Once that was done, Minty and Gunner together were able to use the pulleys to lift the statue’s head back where it belonged. Finally, we applied a special liquid I’d prepared by boiling down the mountain goat hoofs–the solution solidified on contact with the stone and held the head of the statue in place. It looked as good as new! Ku was speechless, of course, but I could tell she was pleased. And when I went to inspect the work later, I found a solid gold scrollcase in one of the statue’s hands, which I’m sure wasn’t there before. Inside, were scrolls of Moonbeam, Protection from Poison, and a spell that would summon servants of Bastet!

The hunting part returned with more food, and a few scrapes and bruises, which Ku, Hazel and I helped bandage up. They’d also found another of those red stone snake idols nearby, but hadn’t had much time to inspect it before being attacked by whatever it was they fought off…

I had a strangely vivid dream last night, about Gehir–he was back in the Porphyry Tower in the Karstlands. I watched, hidden near the ground, as he murdered a bound dwarf I recognized as one of our companions, and an elf I didn’t know. The Tower was magically restored, and the Elder Thing inside awakened. I heard Gehir ask it if they “had a deal” and the Elder Thing gave some kind of signal of assent. Suddenly, there were hundreds of Elder Things flying from the tower in all directions. It was quite disturbing. And what’s worse, apparently everyone else had the same dream. I think I know enough to know what that means–it wasn’t just a dream…

