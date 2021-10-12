Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Person of the day is Megan Fox (not the actress) (she/her), a game developer

In the news:

These High School Students Staged a Walk Out to Support Bullied Gay Classmate

Russia Will Not Repeal Its Discriminatory Ban on “Gay” Propaganda

France Is One Step Closer to Outlawing Conversion Therapy After Unanimous Vote

The project of the day is Hola Papi by John Paul Brammer.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...