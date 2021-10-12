Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 12

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Robinson-Gissette, an art assistant, has tetragametic chimerism;

Brittany, a stay-at-home mom, backpacked along the bottom of the Grand Canyon; and

Jonathan, an actor, sang in cathedrals all over the world. Jonathan is a one-day champ with winnings of $29,000.

Actor Jonathan ran a category about directors early in DJ and never had an anxious moment, leading into FJ with $30,000 vs. $5,200 for Brittany and $3,600 for Robinson-Gissette.

DD1 – $400 – & PLAYING TRIANGLE – The ancient Greeks compared the constellation Triangulum to this capital letter of theirs (Brittany doubled to $2,800.)

DD2 – $2,000 – EUROPEAN HISTORY – Though Pippin III founded this Frankish dynasty in 751, its name comes from the many Charleses who ruled it (Robinson-Gissette won the table limit of $2,000.)

DD3 – $2,000 – EDUCATION FIRSTS – In 1761 Claude Bourgelat, who wrote “Sur la Médecine des Chevaux”, set up the first school for this profession (On the last clue of DJ, Jonathan won $1,000 from his score of $29,000 vs. $5,200 for Brittany.)

FJ – PUBLISHING – Last name of brothers James, John, Joseph & Fletcher, whose co. published magazines with their name as well as books

Only Brittany was correct on FJ. Jonathan dropped $7,500 to win with $22,500 for a two-day total of $51,700.

Triple Stumper of the day: If the players focused on the last six words of this lengthy clue, they likely would have known that “the short route between 2 points” is a straight line.

Clue selection strategy: With Matt gone, we saw a return to mostly top-down play in round one, although in DJ, clue selection became more varied.

One more thing: For the first time this season, the players got the one-minute warning in DJ and there was a leftover on the board.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is delta? DD2 – What is Carolingian ? DD3 – What is veterinarian? FJ – What is Harper?

