Werewolf 165: The Americans – Signups

You’ve probably seen your neighbor who knows how many times and not really thought much when doing so, but you know they are people you can always depend on.

.-- .... -.-- / -.. --- -. .----. - / -.-- --- ..- / - . .-.. .-.. / -- . / .-- .... .- - .----. ... / --. --- .. -. --. / --- -. ..--..

You remember when they first moved in, what kind of pie you baked for them to welcome them into the neighborhood. You remember the relief on their faces when that happened, how grateful they were when they accepted it.

.-- .... -.-- / -.. --- -. .----. - / -.-- --- ..- / - . .-.. .-.. / -- . / .-- .... --- .----. ... / --- -. / - .... . / .--. .... --- -. . ..--..

You’ve had dinner with them on countless occasions. Their kids have had play dates with yours. Racquetball with them on Wednesdays, game night on Fridays–you’ve really become good friends with them, one could say.

.-- .... -.-- / -.. --- -. .----. - / -.-- --- ..- / .- ... -.- / .... .. -- / .-- .... .- - .----. ... / --. --- .. -. --. / .-- .-. --- -. --. ..--..

You feel like you’ve known them for a while, and you know enough about them to say that they’re good people. You feel like you can trust them, at least as much as you can trust anyone.

-.. --- -. .----. - / ... .- -.-- / - .... .- - / -.-- --- ..- / .-.. --- ...- . / -- . -.-.--

You wouldn’t think that they’re hiding anything from you. Nothing really important, anyway. They’d be the last people that you’d think were, like, secret agents or something. That’d be crazy, right?

.--- ..- ... - / - . .-.. .-.. / -- . / - .... .- - / -.-- --- ..- / .-- .- -. - / -- . -.-.--

But what if they were?

-.. --- -. .----. - / ... .- -.-- / - .... .- - / -.-- --- ..-

What would happen if people you thought you knew were actually not who they said they were at all? What if they were lying about everything this whole time? How would you feel if you knew they were possibly trying to destroy everything you cared about?

.. -. ... . .-. - / -.. .-. ..- -- / ... --- .-.. ---

Would you do something about it?

- ..- ... -.- -.-.--

This is Werewolf 165 – The Americans. This game is intended for 20 players, though if there are more people interested, I’ll see what I can do about expanding.

Roles Citizens (Town) – win when all KGB operatives are dead and no other conditions interfere. Patriots (Vanilla Town) – Have no power except the mod-given right of democracy during the day.

[CLASSIFIED] (Investigator) – Can see if someone is a citizen (town) or a KGB operative (wolf). If they hit an operative, that operative will be bugged, unbeknownst to the operative. If the investigator is killed after having bugged an operative, the other KGB agents will find the bug and kill the bugged operative as a traitor (note: this will not occur if the bugged operative is the only wolf left). They can only bug up to one living KGB operative at any time.

[CLASSIFIED] (Jailer) – Can prevent someone from performing a night action and from being killed. They cannot jail themselves nor can they jail the same person two nights in a row.

[CLASSIFIED] (Vigilante) – Can choose someone to kill each night in the name of justice. However, if they kill two citizens, they will turn in their weapon, unable to use it for the remainder of the game.

[CLASSIFIED] (Backup) – When the first of the town roles dies, they will fill in for them as a replacement. They will not be given information on their predecessor’s actions. KGB operatives (Wolves) – win when their numbers are equal to/greater than that of town’s and no other conditions interfere. Each operative will take turns carrying out the night kill. блокатор (Role blocker) – can prevent a citizen from doing anything that might do damage to the operatives’ plans. They cannot block the same person two nights in a row.

вербовщик (Recruiter) – can convert one patriot to join the Russian cause. If they pick a non-vanilla player or if they or their target are jailed, no recruitment will occur that night.

шпионы (Vanilla Wolves) There are also secret roles hidden among the players, some of whom have their own win condition. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility. [collapse]

Players Goat Backups: Indy [collapse]

Rules Order of actions: Jailing/Blocking, Investigation, Recruitment, Kills Ties will result in all players with the most votes being killed. No editing comments or quoting directly from QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have good time. [collapse]

