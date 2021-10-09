Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 9: Favorite Demon/Devil

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, our latest topic is to talk about the use of demons and devils in horror film and TV series. We’re pretty partial to what we’re seeing in the Evil TV series these days but there are decades of intriguing interpretations. Which ones worked best for you?

Bonus Prompt: Which demon or devil was poorly used/designed in a film or show?

