Tonight Saturday Night Live is hosted by Kim Kardashian West with musical guest Halsey! This will be West’s first time hosting.

Kardashian is probably hosting to advertise the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but I’d like to imagine it’s in support of Paw Patrol the Movie, which she is apparently in.

And tonight’s SNL Vintage is from Oct 18, 1997: Brendan Fraser/Björk!

