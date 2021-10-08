Job Rants Thread – 10/8/2021 – Holding Down The Fort

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

With two hours left in my day, yesterday, I was informed that, for all intents and purposes, I was to be the boss; at least for today. Furthermore, not only would it be one of those rare times where I was effectively in charge of our little corner of bureaucratic hell, but, as our highest-ranking Administrator was also off, today, I would also be in charge of that side of things, as well. A side of which, I will be the first to admit, is one of which I have next to zero knowledge.

So, all in all, yeah; that kind of day.

I can’t complain, though, really. I only have this trust and seniority in the first place because I wasn’t smart enough to quit, years ago. I might not normally have the pay-grade or privileges, but I’ve been in the game long enough to know exactly what to do to keep things standing for at least eight hours or so, and I’ve cultivated enough of a mask of authority to be able to fake the rest. Will I succeed? I don’t know, but keep your browsers tuned to the news feeds, just in case. But for now, a toast: To myself and so many others; the few, the proud, the strategically redundant; may we all get to fill out our big kid pants at least a few times before retirement.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Even when not at the top of the hill, shit still rolls down it, all the same.

