Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 5 of 16)

Part 4 Results
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Boss: Big Arm
|6*
|6
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|Main Theme
|To the Moon
|For River – Piano (Johnny’s Version)
|7
|6
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Goes With Everything (Guile Theme)
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Outer Rings
|6
|6*
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Ventus
|Pokémon Black and White
|Pokémon World Championship Final Battle
|5
|7
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Desires Connected to The Enlightenment [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|Bravely Default
|Depressed Land
|7
|4
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Ice Kingdom Overworld
|Legasista
|Sadness of the Ancient Machine
|4
|7
|Sonic Generations
|Planet Wisp Modern
|Katamari Forever
|Katamari on the Wings
|5
|7
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki]
|Mega Man 10
|Special Stage 1 (Heart of Enker)
|9
|4
|Mass Effect 2
|Humans Are Disappearing
|Trails of Azure
|Unexpected Emergency
|7
|4
|Super Monkey Ball 3D
|Space Factory ~World 7~ [Hideki Naganuma]
|Bastion
|Border Patrol
|4
|7
|To the Moon
|To the Moon – Piano (Ending Version)
|Katamari Forever
|Scorching Savanna High School Performance
|5
|7
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Tap Trial
|NieR
|City of Commerce
|11
|4
|Ciel Nosurge
|Quell->{ein te hyme};
|Journey
|The Road of Trials
|9
|5
|Mass Effect 3
|I Was Lost Without You
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|The Incarnation of Devil [Next-Gen Remix]
|8
|5
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Colony 9
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertex [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki]
|7
|6
|Retro City Rampage
|A Castle Under Siege
|Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
|Cheap Treasure [Hideki Asanaka]
|5
|7
|FTL
|Milky Way (Battle)
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, October 11th at 9:00AM Pacific