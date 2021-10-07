Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 7: Non-Horror Scares

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, our latest topic knows that there are plenty of scary and horror moments that exist outside of horror movies. Which ones have tripped you up because they were so unexpected?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the scariest place that you come across in real life?

