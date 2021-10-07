Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: The Arrowverse is feeling a bit thin – what titles would you add to bolster it anew?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7TH, 2021:

Baker’s Dozen Series Premiere (Hulu)

B Positive Season Two Premiere (CBS)

Bull Season Six Premiere (CBS)

Ghosts Series Premiere (CBS)

House Haunters Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season Premiere (WE tv)

One Lane Bridge (Sundance Now)

One Of Us Is Lying Series Premiere (Hulu)

Thursday Night Football (Fox)

United States Of Al Season Two Premiere (CBS)

Young Sheldon Season Five Premiere (CBS)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8TH, 2021:

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

A Tale Dark & Grim (Netflix)

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (Discovery+)

First Time Fixer Series Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Get Rolling With Otis (Apple TV+)

Grudge (Kin) (Netflix)

Jacinta (Hulu)

Justin Bieber: One World (Apple TV+)

Leverage: Redemption Season 1B Premiere (IMDb TV)

Madame X (Paramount+)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

Nancy Drew Season Three Premiere (The CW)

One Big Day With Bob Goff Preview (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Pokémon The Movie: Secrets Of The Jungle (Netflix)

Pretty Smart Series Premiere (Netflix)

Shark Tank Season Thirteen Premiere (ABC)

Ted Lasso Season Two Finale (Apple TV+)

20/20 Season Premiere (ABC)

Welcome To The Blumhouse: Madres (Amazon)

Welcome To The Blumhouse: The Manor (Amazon)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9TH, 2021:

Dying To Belong (Lifetime)

List Of A Lifetime (Lifetime)

Saturday Night Live With Kim Kardashian West (NBC)

South Beach Love (Hallmark)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season Eighteen Premiere (The CW)

World’s Funniest Animals Season Two Premiere (The CW)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, 2021:

Buried (Showtime)

Killer Camp Series Premiere (The CW)

Legends Of The Temple Series Premiere (The CW)

List Of A Lifetime (Lifetime)

NCIS: Los Angeles Season Premiere (CBS)

Renovation, Inc.: Home Sweet Home Series Premiere (HGTV)

SEAL Team Season Five Premiere (CBS)

The Equalizer Season Two Premiere (CBS)

The Vows We Keep (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 11TH, 2021:

Love It Or List It Season Premiere (HGTV)

The Babysitter’s Club Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Family Chantel Season Premiere (TLC)

The King’s Affection (Netflix)

We’re Here (HBO)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12TH, 2021:

Bright: Samurai Soul (Netflix)

Chucky Series Premiere (USA)

Convergence: Courage In A Crisis (Netflix)

The Movies That Made Us (Netflix)

Trial In The Outback (Sundance Now)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13TH, 2021:

Batwoman (The CW)

Clash Of The Cover Bands Series Premiere (E!)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Season Premiere (The CW)

Dopesick Series Premiere (Hulu)

Fever Dream (Netflix)

Just Beyond Series Premiere (Disney+)

Liza On Demand Season Three Premiere (YouTube Originals)

The Sinner Season Premiere (USA)

