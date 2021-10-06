The Wednesday Politics Thread

Bonjour Politicadoes!

This is extraordinary. FBI is raiding one of the largest NYPD leadership unions-SBA. Represents tens of thousands of Sergeants. And is led by Ed Mullins. An overt racist, who regularly promotes violence & hatred through the SBA Twitter Account. Here's more on Ed Mullins: https://t.co/XPauugZfgO pic.twitter.com/Kf4UhVS6tY — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 5, 2021

Here is Ed Mullins and his Sergeant's Benevolent Association (SBA), stalking & photographing these people in need of help & then used them as political props instead of actually “protecting & serving” those same people in need.https://t.co/cRv7Uj1NJd — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 5, 2021

Here, Ed Mullins and his Sergeant’s Benevolent Association saying that the former NYPD Commissioner is “full of crap” and calling him “NO BALLS JIMMY” for supporting end to racist NYPD enforcement of marijuana. https://t.co/oohaOfuYSb — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 5, 2021

In case you’re still wondering if Ed Mullins is an ardent and fervent supporter of the Conman, pay closer attention to that pic in the top tweet posted above and what Mullins made sure to include behind him while being interviewed by Fox News:

That’s a Qanon mug.

How much of a disgusting bigot is Ed Mullins, you might wonder? Let the Representative of New York’s 15th District and first openly gay Afro-Latino elected to Congress, Ritchie Torres, explain:

Ed Mullins, who famously called me a "first-class whore" for daring to ask questions about the @SBANYPD, just got a first-class raid from the FBI. https://t.co/MgHwNdJ3g8 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 5, 2021

Also,

“It was not immediately clear why the FBI targeted the SBA and Mullins’ home. The FBI spokesperson told the New York Daily News that the agency was “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation.”

Members of the public corruption unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York were also involved in the raid, The New York Times reported.

Around 1 p.m., the pair of agents lugging large brown cardboard boxes were seen leaving the union’s headquarters and walking to the FBI’s base in lower Manhattan.”

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/ncna1280810

BREAKING: The head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, Ed Mullins, has resigned hours after the FBI raided his home and union offices, sources tell me.



Union officials “given the severity of this matter and uncertainty of the outcome” asked for his resignation, sources said — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) October 6, 2021

White Supremacy is very much an intricate part of American society. It is deeply rooted and engrained. It is present everywhere, it is part of the poor, the working class, the middle class, and the rich; it is part of leadership, it is part of every lever of the government and law enforcement, and nothing will effectively abolish it if you don’t have the courage to deal with it specifically. Whenever you refuse to address the root causes if this illness that is racism by shifting the attention away from it, you help protect white supremacy, give it more power, legitimize it.

To affect real change, you need effective leadership at the helm of every lever of government and law enforcement. You need the kind of representation that does not hide from America’s reality and ugliest truths, that refuses to coddle thw fragile feelings of white supremacy, and understands that healing starts with holding accountable the monsters perpetuating white supremacy’s vilest tenets.

Have a great Wednesday, Politicadoes!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...