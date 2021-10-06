The Book Nook Revels In Its Loneliness (10/6)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week’s discussion question is courtesy of Johnny Friendly: Who is the loneliest character you’ve come across in a book, and why them? This can be someone who’s physically separated from other people, being unable to make a connection to someone, whatever strikes your fancy.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. An occasional exception would be fine with me, but let us use our words as often as possible.

