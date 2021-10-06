Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 6

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Casey, a marketing manager, is an international theme park fan;

David, an IT communications strategy team lead, has run up many tall buildings; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, had an ironic laptop accident. Matt is a 35-day champ with winnings of $1,400,801.

Casey moved closer with a double-up on DD2, then Matt opened up again on DD3 and kept on building, entering FJ at $38,600 vs. $7,200 for Casey and $3,000 for David.

DD1 – $1,000 – 1800s U.S. HISTORY – The economy crashed when this type of financial crisis with a 5-letter name hit the U.S. in 1837 (On the first clue of the game, Matt won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $800 – BY A ONE-NAMED AUTHOR – A complete list of the mononymous Euripdes’ works would include his play about this monocular creature (Casey doubled to $6,400.)

DD3 – $2,000 – PENINSULAS – This Russian peninsula with strategic importance in the board game Risk is home to over 300 volcanoes (Matt won $6,000 from his score of $15,400 vs. $6,400 for Casey.)

FJ – HISTORIC CALENDARS – Following Messidor, this summer month in the 18th-century French Revolutionary calendar had a name meaning “heat gift”

Everyone was incorrect on a very baffling FJ clue. Matt dropped $22,000 to win with $16,600 for a 36-day total of $1,417,401.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 118-mile long peninsula that forms part of NYC is Long Island.

Overpriced clue: $2,000 for knowing the other half of the Grammy-winning duo with The Fresh Prince is DJ Jazzy Jeff.

One more thing: This game had what appears to be the first mention of COVID-19 in a Jeopardy! clue.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is panic? DD2 – What is Cyclops? DD3 – What is Kamchatka? FJ – What is Thermidor?

