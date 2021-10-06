AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 11

Dash to Freedom

An excerpt from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

Thanks the gods that glyph on my hand has finally faded. It seriously hampered my experiments–mixing alchemical reagents requires an extremely steady hand if you don’t want to get poisoned or blown up. And that glyph made my hand shake so much I didn’t dare to even brew up a simple healing salve. Objectively speaking, it was a rather interesting effect… Arcane in nature, of course, but I wonder if I could find a way to replicate it alchemically.

Anyway, we made it out of that godforsaken snake-pit. After narrowly avoiding a pack of small carnivorous lizards thanks to Anton’s quick reflexes, we made our way down the hall towards a set of big important-looking stone doors. They were locked, but Anton got them open with no trouble. He warned us that he’d heard some voices on the other side, so we prepared ourselves to run in and start fighting. Minty burst through the doors and the first thing I saw was daylight. We were back at the mouth of the cave where we’d been captured. But between us and freedom was a small army of snake-people and anchorites, all watching Gehir performing some kind of ritual–he had a dagger held over the bound forms of a couple of our dwarven companions. I heard a voice in my ear–Dandelion, the cat! It said, “You can’t save them, RUN!”

Everyone else must have heard it, too, because they all just broke for the door. Minty tried to to throw a javelin at Gehir as she went, but one of the anchorites suddenly appeared between them and took the hit while Gehir continued his ritual. As we started to try and run out, the anchorites closed in on Minty. Most of the others were able to make it out, including Bitey who ran off into the woods. Luckily, we’d freed that monk, Enni, along with the others, because she grabbed me and literally carried me out of there. Over her shoulders, I saw Hazel take a couple arrows, looked really bad, but she managed to climb over the wall and out with the rest of us. Leah and Minty were still trying to disrupt whatever Gehir was up to, but the anchorites were in full defense mode, stopping Minty’s javelins and countering Leah’s magic. Just as Enni made it to the lip of the cave, Gehir finished his ritual by slashing the throats of the two bound dwarves.

What happened then was like something out of a nightmare. Gehir’s already serpentine form started shifting and writhing. His skin tore off as his body expanded, revealing more shiny green scales underneath. He screamed in triumph, an 8-foot-tall scaly body, a serpent’s head and two more snakes sprouting from his shoulders.

Luckily we’d all made it out of the cave, because the stone snake’s mouth started closing. I kept the Upshot trained behind us as Enni ran, in case there was any pursuit but no one came. By some miracle, Gehir’s wagon was still parked nearby, and the horses hadn’t been eaten! Ku and Minty managed to hook them back up and we followed Dandelion into the woods towards the sanctuary she’d told us about…

