Werewolf 164: The Purge – Day 3

The Aftermath…

So few had made it through the purge. One of the survivors was… a ridiculously cute toddler. Chubby cheeks, the whole bit. Not super fearsome in terms of home defense, exactly, but put her in one of those baby walkers and give her a shiny knife to play with and she could hold her own.

But now that the chaos was done, it was unnerving to have this kid watching their every move. So one of the saboteurs put her safely out of the way in the Pack ‘n Play.

Spiny has died. She was a Town Motion Detector.

Players

April Cop – TOWN MOTION DETECTOR Copywight – VANILLA TOWN Emm – VANILLA TOWN Goat – VANILLA TOWN Gramps – TOWN NEIGHBORINO Grumproro Jake – VANILLA TOWN Jam Josephus Lamb Lindsay – VANILLA WOLF Louie – VANILLA TOWN Mac – WOLF MAIL CARRIER Marlowe Narrow – VANILLA TOWN Queequeg Ralph Sic Spiny – TOWN MOTION DETECTOR Stoneheart Wasp – VANILLA TOWN

Roles

Alignments

5 3 Wolves

3 Wolves 17 7 Town

Roles

Wolf Roleblocker – Each night, blocks one player from performing any night actions. May not block the same player twice in a row.

– Each night, blocks one player from performing any night actions. May not block the same player twice in a row. Town Doctor – Each night, protects one player from being killed. Can protect themselves. May not protect the same player twice in a row.

– Each night, protects one player from being killed. Can protect themselves. May not protect the same player twice in a row. Town Cupid – On Night 1, chooses a player to be Lovers with. They will share a QT, and if one dies they both die. The “recruitment” happens before any other night actions.

– On Night 1, chooses a player to be Lovers with. They will share a QT, and if one dies they both die. The “recruitment” happens before any other night actions. Town Neighborino – Each night, chooses a player to reveal their alignment to. This is an active action that can be blocked or detected.

?? Fruit Vendor – Each night they can send someone a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.

– Each night they can send someone a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing. ?? Mail Carrier – Each night they can send someone a message.

2 ?? Motion Detectors – Each night, chooses a player to detect. They will see motion if there are any night actions performed by or targeting that player.

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, the player that was on the board first dies (they will be listed first in the vote counts). Vote early!

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority. (This is a little different than most quoting rules, I realize, so hopefully it’s clear)

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated.”

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Lover Recruitment > Blocking > Fruit/Mail > Protection > Kills

Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Twilight will be at 2pm Central on Wednesday, October 6th.

