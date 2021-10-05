Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 5: Best Comedy Horror Film

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up, today we’re talking about the comedy horror films that really stick with you. I’m a huge fan of this genre when it has fun with things – thought I understand why a lot of people don’t want to mix comedy with horror – but then you get a magical project like Anna and the Apocalypse that does horror, zombies, Christmas, and is a musical at the same time! That takes talent.

Bonus Prompt: What’s the least funny one that just didn’t deliver?

