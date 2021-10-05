Stargirl/Supergirl Live Chat 10/5/21

Summer School Chapter Nine

Pat is reminded of painful memories from his past; Mike is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death; Courtney struggles to hold on to hope after Eclipso targets those around her.

Magical Thinking

Lena is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl retrieve the second totem from Nyxly. William struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes and Andrea happy. Meanwhile, Kelly is thrilled Esme has found a new home, but things go awry and the little girl’s future is put in danger.

