‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Devours The October 1st – 3rd Box Office Weekend

While we’ve seen a lot of films struggle for a range of reasons, even sequels that were expected to do well, the big curiosity for me was to see how Venom: Let There Be Carnage would perform. The first film, reviled from its announcement by most comic book movie audiences, ended up having a huge run at the box office and had a sequel green-lit quickly. Sony has shuffled a lot of their slate this year to streamers to recoup some money but they were always keeping this in the theater while trying to find the right weekend. After Shang-Chi did so well with its debut, they moved it to this weekend and it landed with a $90.1 million bow, a solid 12% up over the original’s debut and the biggest opening of 2021 as it surpasses Black Widow with its opening, sans Disney+ take.

It’s also the second best opening for October ever with only Joker at $96.2 million doing better.

Another new film that opened took the second spot with The Addams Family 2, which likely wasn’t on the radar for many but managed to find enough families to head out to check it out, bringing in $18 million for it. It did have a PVOD rental available but that was for a limited time.

Shang-Chi slipped to third with its biggest drop, down 54%, to bring in $6 million but landing at $206 million total. With increased competition, it’s no surprise, and it’s estimated this weekend saw ten million people head to theaters in North America, which is the biggest return to date.

The other new film this weekend was The Many Saints of Newark and with it being aimed at the Sopranos audience and being available on HBO Max, it’s no surprise it barely pulled in $5 million.

1.) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) 4,225 Theaters Fri $37.2M/St $31.6M/Sun $21.2/3-day $90.1M/Wk 1

2.) The Addams Family 2(UAR) 4,207 theaters Fri $5.6M/Sat $7M/Sun $5.4M/3-day $18M/Wk 1

3.) Shang-Chi(Dis) 3,455 (-497) theaters Fri $1.62M / Sat $2.77M/Sun $1.63M/3-day $6M (-54%), Total: $206.1M/Wk 5

4.)The Many Saints of Newark (NL) 3,181 theaters Fri $2.1M, Sat $1.67M/Sun $1.25M/3-day $5M/Wk 1

5.) Dear Evan Hansen (Uni) 3,364 theaters Fri $740K/ Sat $1.05M/Sun $660K/ 3-day $2.45M (-67%), Total: $11.8M/Wk 2

6.) Free Guy(20th/Dis) 2,545 (-630) theaters Fri $611K / Sat $1.07M/Sun $599K/3-day $2.27M (-45%), Total: $117.6M/Wk 8

7.) Candyman (Uni) 1,745 (-811) theaters Fri $350K / Sat $570K/Sun $310K/ 3-day $1.23M (-52%), Total: $58.9M/Wk 6

8.) Jungle Cruise (Dis) 1,375 (-690) theaters Fri $171K/Sat $329K/Sun $180K, 3-day: $680K (-61%)/Total: $116M/Wk 10

9.) Chal Mera Putt 3 (RBE) 90 theaters Fri $210K/Sat $230K/Sun $203K, 3-day: $644K/Wk 1

10.) The Jesus Music (LG) 249 theaters Fri $244K/Sat $174K/Sun $142,2K, 3-day: $560,2K/Wk 1

