Werewolf 164: The Purge – Day 2

Charlotte the Cyberrunner was in charge of NetSec at the house. You could never be too careful, roving gangs were getting more and more sophisticated during the Purges. It was pretty easy to disable a security system remotely if you know how. Everything was as secure as she could make it, there was just one more cable drop to check in the basement. She didn’t know she was being followed, and suddenly the door was slammed shut and bolted behind her.

Wasp has been locked in the wine cellar. She was Vanilla Town.

Players

April Cop Copywight – VANILLA TOWN Emm Goat Gramps Grumproro Jake Jam Josephus Lamb Lindsay Louie Mac Marlowe Narrow Queequeg Ralph Sic Spiny Stoneheart Wasp – VANILLA TOWN

Roles

Alignments

5 Wolves

17 15 Town

Roles

Wolf Roleblocker – Each night, blocks one player from performing any night actions. May not block the same player twice in a row.

– Each night, blocks one player from performing any night actions. May not block the same player twice in a row. Town Doctor – Each night, protects one player from being killed. Can protect themselves. May not protect the same player twice in a row.

– Each night, protects one player from being killed. Can protect themselves. May not protect the same player twice in a row. Town Cupid – On Night 1, chooses a player to be Lovers with. They will share a QT, and if one dies they both die. The “recruitment” happens before any other night actions.

– On Night 1, chooses a player to be Lovers with. They will share a QT, and if one dies they both die. The “recruitment” happens before any other night actions. Town Neighborino – Each night, chooses a player to reveal their alignment to. This is an active action that can be blocked or detected.

– Each night, chooses a player to reveal their alignment to. This is an active action that can be blocked or detected. ?? Fruit Vendor – Each night they can send someone a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.

– Each night they can send someone a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing. ?? Mail Carrier – Each night they can send someone a message.

– Each night they can send someone a message. 2 ?? Motion Detectors – Each night, chooses a player to detect. They will see motion if there are any night actions performed by or targeting that player.

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, the player that was on the board first dies (they will be listed first in the vote counts). Vote early!

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority. (This is a little different than most quoting rules, I realize, so hopefully it’s clear)

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated.”

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Lover Recruitment > Blocking > Fruit/Mail > Protection > Kills

Purge Day

Day Two is P̴̗̥̖̘͕̎Ű̴̳̮̆͌͋̚R̴̥̐̊̓̑͠Ġ̶̤͖̈́̄E̶̫͠ ̸̪͙̣͙̿̉D̷̢̜͖͔̺̓̈Ą̸̜͊̿͆̓̕Ȳ̵̜̦͚̌͗̊̈́͜

Every player on the player list gets one (1) vig shot, with a base hit rate of 15%

(1) vig shot, with a base hit rate of 15% There will be two one-hour windows during which shots can be used (looking ahead, this will probably be on Sunday, one in the early afternoon and another in the evening)

one-hour windows during which shots can be used (looking ahead, this will probably be on Sunday, one in the early afternoon and another in the evening) A player uses their shot by making a top-level comment that tags me and says who they want to shoot (eg @NateTheLesser:disqus Shoot Hoho) (sorry Hoho)

I’ll reply with “Hit” or “Miss”

If it’s a Hit I’ll make a new top-level comment with the flip at my earliest convenience (maybe multiple flips depending on how fast things are happening)

Shots happen in order, so if someone’s killed before they can use their shot, the shot goes tragically unused

Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Twilight will be at 2pm Central on Monday, October 4th.

