Comic Book Chat – Venom, Carnage, and Symbiotes

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is being released in theaters this weekend. Today’s chat is about Venom, his offspring Carnage, and the roles symbiotes play in the Marvel Universe.

It all started on Battleworld when Spider-Man used a machine to make a new costume for himself. The Alien Costume Saga was a high point in Spider-Man’s history and he definitely looked good in black. Little did he know that his costume was a living organism, a symbiote. He got rid of it and went back to his old red and blue duds.

The costume would bond with Eddie Brock and the two would become Venom. The symbiote would create an offspring which adhered to serial killer Cletus Kasady and he would become Carnage.

Venom and Carnage would have legendary skirmishes between the two of them and Spider-Man would have to work alongside Venom begrudgingly to stop Carnage on more than one occasion.

Today’s discussions will include:

your favorite miniseries and crossovers featuring Venom and Carnage

your favorite character(s) to wear the Venom symbiote

your thoughts on Spider-Man 3, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the future of the movie franchise

Venom’s popularity and if you like him as a hero or villain

Which other symbiotes beside Venom and Carnage are your favorite

Other topics for debate and discussion in the comments section (feel free to drop a few so we can get the conversation rolling)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...