The Friday Politics Thread has Irreconcilable Differences

That’s right, nothings been reconciled in Congress yet. Still no Infrastructure or Reconciliation bills passed, so we look for hope again today, as frustration mounts with certain “moderate” Democrats. Alas.

RoRo’s fear of Wonderwall continues. We were talking about going apple picking the other day, and she said “Daddy, no one’s going to play Wonderwall there, right?” One day I’m going to write a book about this newfound phobia.

Be Nice, don’t threaten, get vaccinated, don’t hog poggle, don’t wish death on Ben Garrison or even talk about him.

Happy Friday! Happy October!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...