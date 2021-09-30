Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 30

Today’s contestants are:

Andrew, a museum web and interactive developer, recreated a city with his son for an art expo;

Abigail, a screen printer, has a nacho notebook; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, will be working Jeopardy! into his CV. Matt is a 31-day champ with winnings of $1,158,001.

Andrew had control and two selections in the category where DD3 was located, but didn’t find it while Matt later did, completing his sweep of the DDs and leading into FJ at $39,400 vs. $9,000 for Andrew and $7,000 for Abigail.

DD1 – $1,000 – HOMOPHONES – A sculpted decoration on a wall near the ceiling & the act of keeping prices or wages at a fixed level (Matt doubled to $5,200.)

DD2 – $1,600 – THE GEOGRAPHY – The Sudd is an almost impenetrable papyrus swamp from which this river emerges (Matt won $7,000 from his score of $13,000 vs. $5,800 for Abigail.)

DD3 (video) – $800 – OLD-SCHOOL SELFIES – After returning to Paris in the 1890s, he took a selfie in his Polynesian-themed studio (Matt won $3,000 from his total of $30,400 vs. $9,000 for Andrew.)

FJ – CHILDREN’S LITERATURE – A 2000 Library of Congress exhibit called this 1900 work “America’s greatest and best-loved homegrown fairy tale”

Matt and Andrew were correct on FJ. Matt added $15,000 to win with $54,400 for a 32-day total of $1,212,401, tying the winning streak of James Holzhauer.

Football fumbles: No one knew the “e” word for a penalty for a defender who makes early contact is encroachment, or the NFL team that QB Trevor Lawrence plays for is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One more thing: Paying attention to Mayim’s footwear might have provided a hint for the FJ clue, as they looked a lot like ruby slippers.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is freeze/frieze? DD2 – What is the Nile? DD3 – Who was Gauguin? FJ – What is “The (Wonderful) Wizard of Oz”? (The book has been reissued under the four-word title, so that is acceptable).

