30 Day Sports Challenge Day 30: What Sports & Exercise Mean to You

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we wrap up this month of sports and all that it entails, today we want to get down to the more basic idea of what all of this means to you. So many people just don’t know/understand why someone likes sports, either in watching it or engaging in it, and it can be hard to explain sometimes without some shared references. So today, we want to know what sports, or a particular sport, or exercise means to you.

Bonus Prompt: What sport do you wish you could have excelled in professionally?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...