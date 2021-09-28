Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Joss Lake (He/him), an author and educator

In the news

Labour’s rampant transphobia problem is only getting worse under Keir Starmer, trans members say

Germany Just Elected Two Trans Women to Its Parliament for the First Time Ever

Switzerland Overwhelmingly Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage in Historic Vote

The project of the day is Kink edited by R.O. Kwon and Garth Greenwell.

