Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 28

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Lori, a retired teacher, whose town hosts a total sausage festival;

Stu, a TV writer, has a Marvel character named after him; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, belatedly learned to ride a bike. Matt is a 29-day champ with winnings of $1,037,001.

Matt swept the DDs, including on back-to-back clues in DJ, scoring the easiest kind of runaway into FJ at $48,400 vs. $12,000 for Stu and $3,800 for Lori.

DD1 – $800 – SIGNS & SYMBOLS – This musical symbol indicates the name & pitch of notes on that staff (Matt doubled to $10,400.)

DD2 – $1,200 – FROM GRAY’S ANATOMY – It “is the main trunk of a series of vessels which convey the oxygenated blood to the tissues of the body” (Matt won $6,000 from his score of $24,800 vs. $4,000 for Stu.)

DD3 – $800 – HISTORIC SPEECHES – “My friends, I want to talk for a few minutes with the people of the United States”, began the first of these talks in 1933 (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Matt won $10,000 from his total of $30,800.)

FJ – THE CONTINENTS – It’s the only continent with its mainland lying in all 4 hemispheres as defined by the equator & the prime meridian

Everyone was correct on FJ. Matt added $22,000 to win with $70,400 for a 30-day total of $1,107,401. Matt has now exceeded the $70K mark twice, the only player other than James to accomplish this.

Triple Stumper of the day: In a category looking for middle names, nobody knew sisters Hannah and Mary Fanning are better known by Dakota and Elle.

Game show crossover: Fans of The Price Is Right should have gotten the clue about the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort being in British Columbia, because they frequently give away trips to Whistler.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is clef? DD2 – What is aorta? DD3 – What are fireside chats? FJ – What is Africa?

