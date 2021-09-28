We Are Lady Parts Night Thread

Welcome to Night One of Shows That You Should Be Watching According to Me. I know most people here bag on The ‘Cock but We Are Lady Parts is a genuinely good show that should be seen and talked about.

Amina is a PhD student with stage fright who desperately wants to find love and a husband but ends up crossing paths with an all female, all Muslim punk band in need of a second guitarist. Amina is a twist on the hopeless romantic , who’s trying to figure out who she wants to be while she’s pulled in various directions by other characters.

The whole cast is exceptional and the music is good. At the very least, stream the six songs . You probably won’t regret it.

