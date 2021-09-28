Stargirl/Supergirl Live Chat 9/28/21

Summer School: Chapter 8

With his world crashing down around him, Rick focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods; Beth becomes the target of Eclipso’s latest plan.

The Gauntlet

Supergirl and team race Nyxly for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each get a piece of the totem but learn the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing. Meanwhile, Lena is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift.

Anything has to be better than last week’s Supergirl. Please let it be so.

Here’s the live chat

