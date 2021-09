Whyyyyyyyy, Sen. Sinema?? Whyyyyyyyyeeeeeeeeeeeeyuh?

Here is the invitation, per @nytimes. The corporate lobbyists can write checks to her between $1,000 and $5,800. pic.twitter.com/8AM4uHkvox — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 27, 2021

Whyyyyyyyyyyy did you think you could do this???

Two top Federal Reserve officials said they would step down after coming under fire for trading securities in 2020. https://t.co/InZaz6p8zm — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2021

F&CKING WHYYYYYYYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEYUHHHHHHHH GOP? And i know y’all already know this:

JUST IN: Senate Republicans have blocked a bill that would fund the government past Thursday and suspend the U.S. debt ceiling. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 27, 2021

Just UGH:

So, get out there and be a force of good today, for yourself and for the people around you. Give yourself and others space and grace. It’s gonna be a bumpy week. And take out the trash, it’s starting to get ripe.

